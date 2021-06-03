हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine: Patna’s AIIMS commences Covaxin trials on children

AIIMS, Patna has commenced the clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on children. 

COVID-19 vaccine: Patna’s AIIMS commences Covaxin trials on children
Representational image

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has started paediatric trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine on children in May.  

VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog had informed, "Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years."

Covaxin is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India has given approval to three COVID-19 vaccines - Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Russia`s Sputnik V. 

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday (June 1) warned that COVID-19 can have an increased impact on children if the virus changes behavior. 

“COVID-19 in children is often asymptomatic and rarely requires hospitalization. However, changes in epidemiological dynamics or viral behaviour can change the situation and increase the prevalence of infection. No undue burden has been placed on the paediatric care infrastructure so far. However, it is possible that 2-3 percent of children who get infected may need hospitalization,” Paul had said. 

He added that a national expert group has been formed who have created guidelines to tackle COVID-19 in children, which will be publicly released soon. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccineAIIMS PatnaBiharCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Haryana to declare Class 12 board results on basis of internal assessment

Must Watch

PT24M2S

DNA: Analysis of the mistrust spread over the vaccine