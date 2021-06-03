COVID-19 vaccine: Patna’s AIIMS commences Covaxin trials on children

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has started paediatric trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine on children in May.

VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog had informed, "Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years."

Covaxin is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India has given approval to three COVID-19 vaccines - Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Russia`s Sputnik V.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday (June 1) warned that COVID-19 can have an increased impact on children if the virus changes behavior.

“COVID-19 in children is often asymptomatic and rarely requires hospitalization. However, changes in epidemiological dynamics or viral behaviour can change the situation and increase the prevalence of infection. No undue burden has been placed on the paediatric care infrastructure so far. However, it is possible that 2-3 percent of children who get infected may need hospitalization,” Paul had said.

He added that a national expert group has been formed who have created guidelines to tackle COVID-19 in children, which will be publicly released soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

