COVID-19 vaccine registration on Co-WIN 2.0 portal begins from March 1, check details

New Delhi: As the nation eagerly awaits for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination to commence from March 1, the health ministry announced that the registration on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday (March 1).

In the third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive which begins from March 1, the government is aiming to expand the vaccination drive to the general public of the nation, which include people with co-morbidities in the 45-59 years age group and senior citizens.

The announcement stated that the beneficiaries will be able to self-register and book an appointment for the vaccination, anytime from March 1, 9 am onwards. All they need to do is go to Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu app. The ministry also added that the citizens can register themselves on www.Cowin.Gov.In.

Earlier, on Saturday (February 27) the Union Ministry of health and family welfare announced that the people with co-morbid conditions will need to carry a medical certificate to receive the vaccination. The release also disclosed the list of the 20 co-morbid conditions that would be prioritised for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The ministry has also revealed the list of the private hospitals which can participate in the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program which aims to vaccinate the age-appropriate groups.

The private sector participation is being scaled up in the coronavirus vaccination program as over 10,000 hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) can be used by states as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

The ministry had put in place a workshop for the private institutions in which they were trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) through video conference.

"There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened," the ministry said.

This means that for March 1 the vaccination slots available will be from 9 am till 3 pm and beneficiaries can book appointments anytime before that, and it will also depend upon the availability.

The ministry also added that an appointment slot for the second dose of the vaccine will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Centre, after 29 days from the first doze. However, if the beneficiary cancels the first dose appointment, then the slot assigned for the second dose will automatically be deleted.

Additionally, the vaccination centres and private facilities will also have an option for walk-in vaccination registrations.

Live TV