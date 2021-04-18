COVID-19 weekend curfew: Delhi Police arrests 247, registers 447 FIRs against violators

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday (April 17, 2021) said that it arrested 247 people and registered 447 FIRs against the weekend curfew violators.

The Delhi Police also stated that it 'relentlessly' took over 1500 calls in 24 hours to facilitate movement and genuine emergencies during the weekend curfew in the national capital.

The statement came hours after the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava told ANI that Police is strictly enforcing the weekend curfew.

"People who are out of their house unnecessarily are being prosecuted and cases being registered against them," said the Delhi Police Chief who also visited the Signature bridge to review the implementation of weekend lockdown in the national capital.

447 FIRs were regd against curfew violators & 247 arrested on Saturday. 2250 challans were also issued.

@CPDelhi today toured across city to inspect enforcement bandobast on ground.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has imposed a weekend curfew that has come into force since Friday (April 16, 2021) 10 PM and will remain in place till 6 AM on Monday.

As per the new guidelines applicable till April 30, all shopping malls, gymnasiums, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks, and similar places have been closed. On the other hand, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes have been permitted to open with 30 per cent of their sealing capacity. Also, only one weekly market per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations/New Delhi Municipal Council/Delhi Containment Board have been allowed.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as it registered 24,375 fresh infections. Besides this, 167 people also died due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital has now increased to 69,799.