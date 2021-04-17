COVID-19 situation 'worrisome', Delhi facing shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir supplies: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: As the number of COVID-19 infections continue to rise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the pandemic situation has become "very worrisome", with depleting stock of oxygen and Remdesivir drug for patients.

Addressing an online press conference on Saturday the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader informed that around 24,000 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date.

"The cases of COVID-19 are rising fast in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, around 24,000 fresh cases have been reported. Within a day, the number has gone up from around 19,500 to around 24,000. So, the situation is very serious and worrisome," Kejriwal said.

Further, the chief minister said that he had requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for augmenting supplies of oxygen, and Remdesivir and tocilizumab drugs for COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, the Centre convinced the pharma companies that manifacture anit-viral drug Remdesivir to reduce the price of the injection. The price of the anti-COVID-19 drug has been slashed by nearly Rs 2,000 per injection.

The anti-viral drug will now be sold for as less as Rs 899.