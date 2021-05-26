COVID-19 worst crisis humanity has faced in decades: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that the Coronavirus pandemic is the worst crisis that humanity has faced in decades and called for renewed efforts in combating the deadly virus.

“COVID-19 is the worst crisis humanity faces in decades, we have not seen a pandemic like this for a century. Our planet will not be the same after COVID-19, we will remember events in the future as either pre or post-COVID,’’ PM Modi

Said.

The Prime Minister also paid salute to the frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need. He also mourned the tragic loss of all those who died of the deadly virus.

“I once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered & lost their dear ones. I extend condolences," PM said on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima.

PM Modi reassured that his government is fighting the pandemic with full force and remains committed to the welfare and safety of all Indian citizens. He said that there is now a better understanding of the pandemic, and described vaccine as absolutely important to save lives and defeat the virus.

“We now have a better understanding of pandemic which strengthens our strategy to fight. We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic,” he said.

The PM added that “India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the COVID-19 vaccines.’’

“In the last year, we have seen several individuals and organizations rise to the occasion and do everything possible to reduce suffering. The generous contribution of equipment and materials made by the Buddhist organizations, followers of the Buddha dharma from the world over,’’ PM Modi said on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima.

