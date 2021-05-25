Post claiming death within 2 years of COVID-19 vaccination fake: PIB fact check

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday (May 25) said that the claim made in a post circulating on social media about COVID-19 vaccination is fake.

The post shows an image of French Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier making a claim that all people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will die within two years.

The PIB urged people to not forward the post.

“An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID-19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID-19 vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image,” tweeted PIB.

An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on #COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media The claim in the image is #FAKE. #COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe Do not forward this image#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/DMrxY8vdMN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 25, 2021

Montagnier has reportedly promoted several controversial and unverified claims surrounding COVID-19 and vaccinations in recent times.

The Indian government has time and again asserted that vaccines are completely safe and are crucial in the fight against the pandemic.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.