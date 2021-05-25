हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Post claiming death within 2 years of COVID-19 vaccination fake: PIB fact check

The Indian government has time and again asserted that vaccines are completely safe and are crucial in the fight against the pandemic.

Post claiming death within 2 years of COVID-19 vaccination fake: PIB fact check
File Photo

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday (May 25) said that the claim made in a post circulating on social media about COVID-19 vaccination is fake.

The post shows an image of French Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier making a claim that all people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will die within two years.

The PIB urged people to not forward the post.

“An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on COVID-19 vaccines is circulating on social media. The claim in the image is FAKE. COVID-19 vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this image,” tweeted PIB.

Montagnier has reportedly promoted several controversial and unverified claims surrounding COVID-19 and vaccinations in recent times.

The Indian government has time and again asserted that vaccines are completely safe and are crucial in the fight against the pandemic.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

