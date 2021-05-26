हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India reports 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases, 4,157 deaths in past 24 hours

On Monday, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world`s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths. In the last 15 days, India has recorded over 60,000 deaths.

India reports 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases, 4,157 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi: A day after recording less than two lakh COVID-19 cases, India on Wednesday once again breached the mark with 2,08,921 new cases of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours.

The country also reported 4,157 fatalities during this period, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

 

 

On Monday, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world`s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

In the last 15 days, India has recorded over 60,000 deaths. India`s overall tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 27,11,57,795 with 24,95,591 active cases and 3,11,388 deaths so far. On Tuesday, India recorded 1,96,427 cases -- the lowest since April 14.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 2,95,955 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,43,50,816 being cured of COVID-19 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 20,06,62,456 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 20,39,087 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 33,48,11,496 samples have been tested up to May 25 for Covid-19. Of these 22,17,320 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India registered record deaths due to COVID exactly a week back with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from COVID infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China`s Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three countries are the worst hit by the COVID pandemic.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh COVID-19 cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching a record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

