हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19L IAF C-17 globemaster drops 4th consignment of critical medical load in Nagaland's Dimapur airport

The medical load was also received by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) Advisor Kazheto Kinimi. 

COVID-19L IAF C-17 globemaster drops 4th consignment of critical medical load in Nagaland&#039;s Dimapur airport

The C-17 globemaster of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday landed at the Dimapur airport in Nagaland with the fourth consignment of critical medical load for the state government, amid the lockdown against coronavirus COVID-19. The C-17 globemaster is the IAF's largest transport aircraft with a capacity to airlift up to 70 tons.

The medical load was also received by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) Advisor Kazheto Kinimi. He thanked and highly appreciated the IAF  team and crew working under high-risk conditions for the continuous support given to Nagaland State Government.

It is pertinent to mention that the Hindon-based C-17 globemaster aircraft has also recently flown missions to Wuhan in  China, the epicentre of COVID-19, to drop medical aid and evacuate stranded Indian nationals. In addition, it has also flown similar missions to Iran. Manufactured by Boeing of 81 Squadron ‘SKYLORDs’, it is equipped with strategic capabilities and special operations including quick special troops or equipment’s mobilisation.

He said that considering the difficult terrain and inherent connectivity issue faced by the Naga people, such as pro-active preparedness and cohesive coordination and cooperation by various multiple nodal agencies was the need of the hour. He further stated that because of the Centre's support to the state government and Naga public’s collective efforts, adequate targeted mitigation measures are being adopted to reduce the scale of any impending disaster in the state.

Kinimi was hopeful that the air support by Ministry of Defence, in the future, in support of NSDMA in interiors of the state would be a positive step and boost capabilities to tackle any disaster. The NSDMA is chaired under the dynamic leadership of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Amid rise in coronavirus COVID-19 cases, 30 Tablighi Jamaat members test positive in quarantine centre of Delhi's Mundka
Corona Meter
  • 7529Confirmed
  • 653Discharged
  • 242Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M41S

Lockdown is prominent step to save every individual: PM Modi