Covid 4th wave scare: BAN ALL FLIGHTS from CHINA - Netizens' BIG DEMAND from Modi govt

The deadly Covid-19 outbreak in China has started scaring the world once again - especially people of India - who were among the worst hit when the virus struck during its second wave. The picture and videos from China - now shared on social media for millions of times - remind people of past. When there were no beds in the hospitals, and no place in the cremation grounds.

People, this time, more vigil and aware, have one big demand from the government, to BAN ALL FLIGHTS FROM CHINA IMMEDIATELY. It is to be mentioned that there are NO DIRECT FLIGHTS between India and China at the moment. However, people can still travel via indirect and connecting flights.

Hundreds of people have taken to social media and have written for the same.

People opine that if there's even an iota of truth in the social media reports about China's current Covid condition, the flights from Beijin and other Chinese cities must be banned immediately.

For Example, a Twitter user, who goes by the name of Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, wrote: "If reports of China Covid cases is true, time we immediately ban all flights from China."

If reports of China Covid cases is true, time we immediately ban all flights from China. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) December 20, 2022

His tweet by far has received 10,000 likes and 1600 re-tweets.

"Yes, they shud stop Immediately!!!! Last time also they delayed this crucial decision," a person wrote on Twitter.

"New variant of Bf7 COVID cases surging in China. Same way it was started in late 2019. Again back to square?Not really!! @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar

@JM_Scindia @AmitShah ji @mansukhmandviya please don’t allow any Chinese flights to enter India now," wrote another person.

"Why haven’t they already banned the flights. I have lost both my parents and sister-in-law to Covid I know how deadly it is," a user who goes by the name of Neena Sen wrote.

"Righty said sir there must be travel restriction on travel to an from china in order to avoid another global Pandemic," a user said.

How Modi govt is trying to tackle possible Covid wave

Amid growing concerns over rapidly increasing cases of new infections and deaths in China, the government of India has sounded an alert and directed all states to ramp up testing and other precautionary measures to tackle the emerging Covid-19 challenge. It may be noted that besides China, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Brazil and the US have recently witnessed a spike in Covid-19 infection, which has prompted the Indian government to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to keep track of emerging variants.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants. "Though the Covid situation in the state is well within control, we are taking all precautions. We will issue a fresh Covid SOP (standard operating procedure) immediately after receiving the guidelines from the Centre," Rawat said. Acting on the Centre’s direction, several Indian states have stepped up measures to contain the spread of the virus.

