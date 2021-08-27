COVID Alert: Centre reviews coronavirus situation, suggests imposing night curfew in Kerala, Maharashtra amid rise in cases

New Delhi: Taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in Kerala and Maharashtra and reviewing steps taken by the two state governments to keep the rising novel coronavirus cases in check, Union Home Secretary suggested considering night curfews in areas with high COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press statement released on Thursday after a meeting with the two states, said "More efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections."

Further, the ministry asked the states to "explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity".

"This would require adequate intervention in geographical areas having higher infection, through measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives and COVID-appropriate behaviour."

Also, the states were assured of additional vaccine supplies. India has so far administered more than 61,10,00,000 vaccine doses, giving at least one dose to more than half of its eligible adults.

The COVID-19 cases have mounted again in the last three days after a five-month-low in the middle of the month. Kerala has been reporting the maximum of cases accounting for nearly 60% of the new cases in the past week and more than half of the total active cases. It is followed by Maharashtra constituting 16% cases of the total country-wide numbers.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 44,658 new COVID-19 infections taking the total to 32.6 million, the most in the world after the United States. Deaths rose by 496 to 436,861.