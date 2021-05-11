COVID Alert: Delhi runs out of Covaxin stock for people in 18-44 age group

New Delhi: Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for people in the 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where the coronavirus vaccine was being administered, AAP MLA Atishi said on Tuesday (May 11).

In an online briefing, she also said Delhi will get 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre by Tuesday (May 11) evening.

"We have run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where it is being administered after Tuesday evening," Atishi said.

Delhi's Vaccination Bulletin for 11th May 2021. pic.twitter.com/yj03fCPRiB — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 11, 2021

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader urged the Centre to replenish Covaxin and Covishield stocks and said otherwise "we will have no option but to stop vaccination drive".

She said that more than 1.39 lakh people were given vaccine jabs in the national capital on May 10, the highest daily figure since the inoculation started.

Around 39 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far.

Till Sunday evening, Delhi had 4.65 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines available for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers, while 2.74 lakh doses were available for the 18-44 age category.

