COVID Alert! Second wave brings 3 new symptoms, know if you have them

New Delhi: India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The second wave is spreading on a larger scale and the caseload has considerably increased in a short period of time. India has recorded 1,15,736 cases of coronavirus in a single day on Tuesday (April 6) and this becomes the highest daily cases recorded in a single day hitherto.

The most affected state is Maharashtra with 55,000 cases. Chattisgarh recorded an increase of 9,921 cases. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi reported more than 5,000 cases each. The experts have suggested that the second wave of coronavirus is much more severe in comparison to the first one.

The central government has warned that the next four weeks are "critical" for the entire nation to control the pandemic.

The second wave of coronavirus is reporting modified infection symptoms. The researchers have introduced a new list of symptoms to the list. The usual symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, body ache, loss of smell and taste, chills, breathlessness. Several studies are suggesting that pink eyes, gastronomical conditions, and hearing impairment should not be taken lightly.

- Gastrointestinal Symptoms: The coronavirus infection impacts the upper respiratory system. According to new study diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, nausea, and pain are signs of coronavirus. If you are facing any digestive trouble, do not take it lightly and get yourself tested.

- Pink Eyes: Pink eye or conjunctivitis is a sign of coronavirus infection, as per a Chinese study. In pink eye, people develop redness, swelling and the eye becomes watery. The 12 participants who got infected with a new strain of Coronavirus, showed this symptom.

- Hearing impairment: If you have noticed ringing noise or some kind of hearing impairment in the recent past, then that could be a sign of coronavirus. A study published in the International Journal of Audiology said that the COVID-19 infection can lead to auditory problems. The researchers found 56 studies that identified an association between COVID-19 and auditory and vestibular problems. They clubbed data from 24 of the studies to estimate that the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6 per cent.

If you observe any of these symptoms, please get yourself tested as soon as possible.

Live TV