COVID alert! Second wave of infections comes with THESE symptoms, Here’s how to catch early signs

New Delhi: The COVID-19 situation in the country is worsening with every passing day. As the country struggles through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the experts have now warned of a strange symptom, commonly known as COVID Tongue now, which is becoming a cause of worry.

The second wave of the COVID-19 is spreading like a wildfire and infecting people of all age groups, while the country is embracing for its effects, this strange symptom has once again scared the individuals.

The characteristic of this symptom is that your body fails to produce saliva, which experts believe protects your mouth from bad bacteria. Additionally, people with these symptoms might find it difficult to chew their food or talk properly.

One of the faculty of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, Professor Tim Spector, took it to his Twitter handle to reveal that, “One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that don’t get on the official PHE list – such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home!”

Meanwhile, India reported the biggest single-day spike on Monday (April 12) with 1,68,912 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours and 904 deaths. With this, the total coronavirus count in the country now stands at 1,32,05,926, with 12,01,009 active cases, 1,21,56,529 recoveries, and 1.70 lakh deaths.

