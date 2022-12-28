topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
INDIA COVID

'Allow 2nd booster dose': IMA doctors urge Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after Covid meet

Covid BF.7 variant scare in India: Experts also urged the minister to ensure that more people receive the precautionary doses.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mansukh Mandaviya recently held a meeting with public health experts and doctors
  • The meeting focused on preparedness for potential outbreaks of the virus
  • Experts suggested strengthening mask mandates in crowded public places

Trending Photos

'Allow 2nd booster dose': IMA doctors urge Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after Covid meet

New Delhi: The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday (December 26), held a meeting with representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other public health experts to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting, held via video conference, focused on preparedness for potential outbreaks of the virus. During the meeting, the experts urged Mandaviya to allow people to receive their second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This request was particularly emphasized for healthcare and frontline workers, as it has been nearly a year since they received their last doses and the experts believe that the long gap may have decreased their immunity. The experts also argued that the coverage of booster doses in India is currently only about 30%, and they urged the minister to ensure that more people receive the precautionary doses.

Experts advise wearing masks in crowded places

In addition to the request for booster doses, the experts suggested strengthening mask mandates in crowded public places and better coordination between experts in different states through instant messaging tools. Mandaviya emphasized the importance of preventing the spread of unverified information about COVID-19 and encouraged people to access and share only verified information.

“Today, interacted with about 100 public health experts and clinicians from across the country regarding Covid-19 management,” the Health Minister had shared on Twitter after the meeting.

Also Read: Xi Jinping breaks silence on China's 'new Covid-19 situation', calls for targeted measures to curb coronavirus

IMA asks local healthcare facilities to prevent Covid outbreaks

The Indian Medical Association has also issued an advisory to its local and state branches to take necessary steps in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in their areas and has called on its members to work proactively to combat any future outbreaks.

 

Overall, the meeting was part of the government's efforts to increase COVID-19 surveillance in light of rising cases in other countries, particularly in Asia, and to mitigate any sense of panic among citizens by keeping them informed about the current status of COVID-19 data, the vaccination program, and government efforts.

Live Tv

india covidCOVID casesCovid in Indiacovid india csescovid cases in indiamock drill meaningcovid variant bf 7 symptomsNasal vaccine

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!