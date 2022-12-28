'Allow 2nd booster dose': IMA doctors urge Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after Covid meet

New Delhi: The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday (December 26), held a meeting with representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other public health experts to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting, held via video conference, focused on preparedness for potential outbreaks of the virus. During the meeting, the experts urged Mandaviya to allow people to receive their second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This request was particularly emphasized for healthcare and frontline workers, as it has been nearly a year since they received their last doses and the experts believe that the long gap may have decreased their immunity. The experts also argued that the coverage of booster doses in India is currently only about 30%, and they urged the minister to ensure that more people receive the precautionary doses.

Experts advise wearing masks in crowded places

In addition to the request for booster doses, the experts suggested strengthening mask mandates in crowded public places and better coordination between experts in different states through instant messaging tools. Mandaviya emphasized the importance of preventing the spread of unverified information about COVID-19 and encouraged people to access and share only verified information.

“Today, interacted with about 100 public health experts and clinicians from across the country regarding Covid-19 management,” the Health Minister had shared on Twitter after the meeting.

IMA asks local healthcare facilities to prevent Covid outbreaks

The Indian Medical Association has also issued an advisory to its local and state branches to take necessary steps in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in their areas and has called on its members to work proactively to combat any future outbreaks.

Overall, the meeting was part of the government's efforts to increase COVID-19 surveillance in light of rising cases in other countries, particularly in Asia, and to mitigate any sense of panic among citizens by keeping them informed about the current status of COVID-19 data, the vaccination program, and government efforts.