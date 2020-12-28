COVID positive Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat admitted to Doon hospital in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was admitted to Dehradun's Doon hospital on Sunday (December 27). It is to be noted that Rawat had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18.

According to doctors at Doon hospital, CM Rawat was admitted to the hospital after he developed mild fever on Sunday evening. It is learnt that CM Rawat's health condition is fine and he was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

CM Rawat was in home isolation since December 18 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier this year also, the Uttarakhand chief minister had isolated himself at home during the coronavirus epidemic.

In September, CM Rawat had gone into self-isolation after his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) had tested positive for Covid-19. On August 26, CM Rawat had decided to self-isolate himself after three of his staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

On June 1, the Uttarakhand chief ministrer had decided to quarantine themselves after cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19. CM Rawat had decided to self-isolate himself as he had attended a cabinet meeting with Maharaj.

Uttarakhand has reported over 89,000 Covid-19 positive cases so far. A total of 1,483 people have lost their lives due to the viral disease. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.20 per cent.