Covid Scare: Kerala makes masks mandatory at public places, inside vehicles - check new rules

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Monday (January 16) issued a notification asking the people to cover their noses and mouth in all public places. The state government also asked people to cover their faces and noses in all vehicles.

Releasing an official notification, the Kerala government said all people should cover their noses and mouths using masks in all public places, workplaces, social gatherings, and in all vehicles.

"Everyone use masks at workplaces and wear it while travelling in vehicles. It is also suggested that people should be prepared to follow social distancing in public places," stated govt in its gazette notification.

Earlier on January 12, the Kerala government issued a notice in which it directed the concerned to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The state government also asked shops, theatres and events organises ensure Covid-19 protocol and provide facilities to customers to wash and sanitise their hands to avoid the chances of infection of coronavirus. Kerala government's guidelines comes as the Covid-19 threat looms on country as the neighbour China witnesses Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, India logged 114 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,119, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,154). The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated. The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 30 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.