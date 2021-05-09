Karnataka to begin COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18+ from May 10

Bengaluru: COVID-19 vaccination to citizens of the 18-44 age group will be provided at all major government hospitals and medical colleges from Monday (May 10, 2021) said Karnataka’s Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar on Sunday (May 9, 2021).

“Starting Monday, Covid-19 vaccination will be provided for citizens aged between 18 to 44 years at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir C.V.Raman General Hospital, Government Medical Colleges, ESI Hospitals and NIMHANS in Bengaluru. In other districts, initially vaccination will be provided at District Hospitals, Government Medical Colleges and all Taluka Hospitals. Number of vaccination centres will be increased as and when more vaccines will become available,” Health Minister said.

Dr. K Sudhakar also added that all vaccination centres providing vaccination for this age group 18 to 44 will have an exclusive session site earmarked for them.

The authorities directed that vaccination will be provided to only those who have registered and scheduled an appointment on Co-win portal and walk-ins will not be allowed.

Reassuring the citizens about COVID-19 vaccination and appealing to the young population, Dr.Sudhakar said, "Government is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate each and every citizen at earliest and is making continuous efforts to secure supply of vaccines. I urge all citizens, especially my young friends, to wait for your turn and the government will ensure you will surely get your jab."

Earlier on May 1, CM Yediyurappa flagged off the next phase of drive to vaccinate citizens in the 18-44 age group. Over 3.26 crore people in the state lie in this age group and it requires 6.52 crore doses to fully vaccinate with 2 doses.

In order to fulfill this requirement the state government has already placed orders for 2 crore doses of covishield and 1 crore doses of covaxin. Serum Institute which manufactures Covishield has already supplied 6.5 lakh doses of vaccine. More consignments will be delivered by May second or third week.

