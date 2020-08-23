Covishield will be sold commercially only after successful trials: Serum Institute of India

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India on Sunday dismissed current media suggesting Covishield`s availability in the next 73 days, the pharma company clarified that these reports are completely false.

Issuing a statement the SII said, "Presently, the government has granted us permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use. Serum Institute of India, would like to clarify that the current claims surrounding Covishield`s availability in the media are completely false and conjectural", the statement read.

The SII claimed that it will be sold commercially after successful trails. "Covishield will be commercialised once the trials are proven successful and all the requisite regulatory approvals are in place. The phase-3 trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are still underway. And only once the vaccine is proven immunogenic and efficacious, SII will confirm its availability, officially", the statement said.

The clarification came after reports that the vaccine would be sold commercially in 73 days.

The pharmaceutical giant had initiated the phase 2,3 clinical trials to evaluate the safety and immune response of coronavirus vaccine candidate on healthy Indian adults after it got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month.