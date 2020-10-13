हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cow dung

Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation, says Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria has said that the cow dung will protect everyone against harmful diseases since it is anti-radiation.

Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation, says Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

New Delhi: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria has said that the cow dung will protect everyone against harmful diseases since it is anti-radiation.

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief also unveiled a `chip` made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases.

Vallabhbhai Kathiria made these remarks while speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign `Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan`, which is aimed at promoting cow dung products.

"Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases," he said.

 

Live TV

 

 

The `chip`, named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.

Set up in 2019, the RKA aimed at conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny. 

The Aayog, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage the use of cow dung-based products during festivals.

Kathiria further appealed to people to avoid using China-made ‘diyas’ this Diwali, stating that the campaign launched by the RKA will also boost the `Make in India` concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the `swadeshi movement`. 

Tags:
Cow dungAnti-radiationRashtriya Kamdhenu AayogVallabhbhai Kathiria
Next
Story

Government to provide jobs to unemployed citizens through Rojgar Yojana, myth or reality?
  • 71,75,880Confirmed
  • 1,09,856Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT45S

ED team reaches Mathura for investigation in Hathras case, PFI activists to be questioned