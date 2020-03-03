Cow urine, cow dung may cure Coronavirus: BJP MLA Suman Haripriya tells Assam assembly

Guwahati: While the entire world is still fumbling looking for a cure to the deadly Coronavirus that has so far claimed over 3,000 lives globally, a BJP legislator left the Assam assembly greatly surprised after she suggested a bizzare remedy for the infection. According to her, 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) and 'Gobar' (cow dung) can be used to treat the COVID 19 virus.

BJP MLA Suman Haripriya made the suggestion while speaking during a discussion on smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh during Special Mention on the first day of the budget session of the assembly. "We all know cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area. I believe something similar could be done with cow urine, cow dung to cure coronavirus."

"I believe gaumutra and gobar could be used to treat coronavirus," she said in the Assam Assembly.

"Cow is an asset through which medicines for several diseases including cancer have also been invented. In an Ayurvedic hospital in Gujarat, cancer patients are allowed to live with cows. Cow dung is applied to the cancer patients there. They are given Panchamrit prepared from cow urine," she added.

Coronavirus, which originated from China's Wuhan city, has now spread to more than 50 countries. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

To date, more than 3,000 people have died from the new virus, while nearly 90,000 have been infected around the world, according to AFP's latest toll based on official sources.

In India, three new novel coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi, Telangana and Jaipur, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare confirmed on Monday.