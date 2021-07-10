हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CoWIN

'CoWIN freely available to all countries,' says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman shared how the CoWIN application has efficiently supported the scale and scope of India's COVID-19 vaccination.

&#039;CoWIN freely available to all countries,&#039; says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has offered to share the CoWIN platform with other nations for free, saying that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.

Participating on the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, Nirmala Sitharaman shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

"FM @nsitharaman shared how CoWIN application has efficiently supported scale and scope of our vaccination & India has made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits," a tweet said.

During the meeting, discussions of finance ministers were focused on policies for economic recovery, sustainable finance, and International Taxation.

"In policies for recovery session, FM discussed 3 catalysts of economic recovery- Digitalization, ClimateAction & Sustainable Infrastructure; shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic," another tweet said.

(Inputs from agency)

Tags:
CoWINCoWin AppMinistry of FinanceNirmala SitharamanCoronavirusCOVID-19Covid Crisiscovid vaccineG20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting 2021
