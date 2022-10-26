CPGET 2022 First Phase Seat Allotment result RELEASED at cpget.tsche.ac.in- Direct link to check allotment here

CPGET 2022: Osmania University released the provisional CPGET first seat allotment. Candidates can check the CPGET seat allotment list 2022 online mode at cpget.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for all chosen candidates to report to their respective colleges is October 31. Candidates will need to pay the admission fee online after the publication of the CPGET 1st seat allocation. A joining report will be generated upon the successful submission of the admission fee, and candidates can obtain it from the candidates portal. The original certificates, the fee challan, and the joining report must all be brought to the designated college by the chosen candidates. The designated college will then confirm the candidates' original documentation and approve the seat.

CPGET first seat allotment 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in

On the home page, click on the ‘First Phase Provisional Seat Allotment 2022’ link.

Sign in using the login credentials.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The CPGET provisional seat allotment list will get displayed on the screens.

Candidates will be able to select from seven different PG programs offered by the participating institutes through the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test 2022. Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palalmuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahan University, JNTUH, and Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam are among the participating universities at CPGET. Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) is a state level exam which was conducted from August 11 to 23. The exam conducting body of CPGET 2022 is Osmania university. CPGET 2022 is held for admissions to various PG programmes in the 8 participating universities.