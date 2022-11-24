CPGET 2022 Second Seat allotment result to be OUT TOMORROW at cpget.ouadmissions.com- Steps to check here

CPGET 2022: Osmania University will release the provisional CPGET first SECOND allotment tomorrow, November 25. The CPGET seat allocation list for 2022 is available to applicants online at cpget.ouadmissions.com. From November 26 to November 30, all chosen candidates may report to their respective colleges. After the announcement of the CPGET second seat allocation, candidates must pay the admission fee online. A joining report will be generated upon the successful submission of the admission fee, and candidates can obtain it from the candidates portal. Each candidate is required to show up to the college that has been allotted to them with their original certificates, a challan for the fees they have paid, and joining reports. The assigned college will then verify the candidates' original documents and authorize their seats.

CPGET 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com

On the home page, click on the ‘Second Phase Provisional Seat Allotment 2022’ link.

Sign in using the login credentials.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The CPGET provisional seat allotment list will get displayed on the screens.

The Common Postgraduate Entrance Test 2022 allows applicants to select one of seven different PG programmes from participating institutions. Among the universities taking part in CPGET are Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palalmuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahan University, JNTUH, and Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam.