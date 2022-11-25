CPGET phase 2 seat allotment 2022: Result to be OUT TODAY at cpget.ouadmissions.com- Steps to check allotment here

CPGET 2022: Osmania University will release the CPGET phase 2 seat allotment today, November 25. To check the CPGET seat allotment list 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com. All the selected candidates are required to pay the fee and download the joining report from the official website of CPGET. After this, candidates are required to report to the allotted college along with their original documents such as educational certificates, domicile, category certificate, fee paid challan and joining report.

Selected candidates can report to their respective colleges from November 26 to 30. The allotted colleges will then verify the documents and other details of the candidates. Upon successful verification, colleges will release the allotment order to the candidates.

CPGET 2022: Steps to check allotment

Go to the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com

On the home page, click on the ‘Second Phase Provisional Seat Allotment 2022’ link.

Sign in using the login credentials.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The CPGET provisional seat allotment list will get displayed on the screens.

After the CPGET phase 2 seat allotment, Osmania University will start the final phase of CPGET counselling 2022. The dates for the CPGET 2022 counselling final phase will be out soon. Osmania University conducted the CPGET 2022 from August 11 to 22.

The final CPGET result 2022 was announced on September 20. The first phase of CPGET counselling started on September 28. The first phase of provisional allotment for CPGET was published on October 26.