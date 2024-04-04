CPI-M Releases Manifesto For Lok Sabha Polls, Promises To Scrap 'Draconian' UAPA, PMLA, CAA

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Thursday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, promising to scrap all "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The CPI(M) also appealed to voters to defeat the BJP, strengthen the Left, and ensure the formation of an alternative secular government at the Centre.

Key Promises Made By CPI-M

At a press conference held at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, accompanied by senior party leaders Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, and Nilotpal Basu, emphasized the party's commitment to scrapping contentious legislation if elected to power. Yechury highlighted the party's pledge to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), emphasizing a firm stance against the intertwining of religion and politics. Additionally, he underscored the CPI(M)'s promise to enact legislation targeting hate speech and crimes.

CPI(M) General Secretary Comrade Sitaram Yechury along with Polit Bureau members Comrades Prakash Karat, Tapan Sen, Brinda Karat and Nilotpal Basu released our manifesto for 2024 elections.

Restoration Of Constitutional Rights And Fiscal Reforms

Central to the CPI(M)'s manifesto is the restoration of constitutional rights to states, a response to what the party perceives as the erosion of state authority under the Modi government. The manifesto advocates for the devolution of 50% of Central tax collections to states, including surcharges and cess levies, alongside measures to counteract policies favoring centralization.

CPI(M) Election Manifesto



CPI(M) Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 Manifesto Summary: CPI(M) Appeals to the Indian Electorate to:



Defeat the BJP and its allies.

Increase the strength…

Scraping Draconian Laws

Furthermore, the CPI(M) vows to abolish what it deems 'draconian' laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), while also championing the autonomy of independent institutions and defending the democratic rights of citizens.

Statehood For J&K

In its manifesto, the CPI(M) reiterates its support for the autonomous status guaranteed under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution for Jammu and Kashmir. The party pledges to advocate for the rights of the region's inhabitants through various channels, including prompt elections to the State Assembly and the restoration of full statehood.

Law For Reservations In The Private Sector

Additionally, the CPI(M) advocates for legislative measures to enforce reservations in the private sector and ensure the timely filling of vacancies in reserved positions without compromise. The party also calls for the protection of the constitutional and legal rights of indigenous communities, emphasizing the need for a caste census alongside the 2021 general census to obtain accurate data on Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Electoral Reforms And Campaign Financing

Addressing concerns over electoral integrity, the CPI(M) manifesto proposes urgent reforms aimed at mitigating the influence of monetary resources in the electoral process. The party advocates for state funding of elections and a ban on corporate donations to political parties, emphasizing the role of corporate contributions in strengthening democracy. "The CPI(M) stands for urgent electoral reforms to curb the use of money power in the electoral system. For this, the Party wants State funding of elections and a ban on corporate donations to political parties. Corporates must fund to strengthen democracy and such contributions must be credited in a State electoral fund and used for State funding" CPI(M)'s manifesto added.