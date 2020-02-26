CPI-M takes out protest march against Delhi violence in Kolkata

Kolkata: Raising slogans against BJP`s "politics of polarisation" and demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence in Delhi, the CPI-M on Wednesday brought out a protest rally here appealing to people of all communities to come together to protect communal amity in West Bengal.

The rally, organised by the party`s Kolkata district committee, began from Entally Market and concluded at Park Circus, railing against the BJP and RSS and the attempts to foment violence in the national capital.

Top state CPI-M leaders including Biman Bose, Sujon Chakraborty and Mohammad Salim walked the entire three-kilometer stretch, lending their voice to the incessant slogans.

"People`s struggle will go on against the BJP`s politics of polarisation", AA"Stop doing politics with religion", the rallyists shouted, holding aloft the red flags.

Salim told media persons that the army should have been deployed in Delhi.

"We have been saying from the outset that the army should be deployed. Because the happenings of the past few months have proved how the Delhi Police has become a part of the Sangh Parivar under Amit Shah`s leadership.

"The situation is so bad that even the High Court has been forced to hold a midnight sitting and direct the police to arrange for ambulance to take those injured to hospital. Can it get any worse?" said Salim.

