Central Vista

CPWD prohibits photography, video recording at Central Vista construction site

Sign boards have come up at the redevelopment site of the Central Vista Avenue, which read: 'No photography', 'No video recording' Amid criticism over the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

CPWD prohibits photography, video recording at Central Vista construction site
PTI Photo

New Delhi: Amid criticism over the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, the Central Public Works Department has prohibited photography and video recording at the construction site near India Gate. Sign boards have come up at the redevelopment site of the Central Vista Avenue, which read: 'No photography', 'No video recording'.

An official in the CPWD, which is executing the project, did not comment on this when contacted. The government has been facing criticism from the opposition for executing the Central Vista Redevelopment Project amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Vista

('No Photography' signboard put at the construction site of Central Vista Project, in New Delhi/PTI photo)

 

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister's residence and office, and a new Vice President Enclave.

Last week, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had attacked the Congress for criticising the government over the project, saying the party's discourse is "bizarre" as its leaders themselves had supported the idea when the UPA was in power.

Tags:
Central VistaCentral Vista Redevelopment ProjectCentral Public Works DepartmentCentreNarendra ModiIndia GateRashtrapati Bhavan
