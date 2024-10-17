Crackdown On Drugs Continues In Delhi As Cops Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Crore, 3 Held
According to officials, cops recovered 625 grams of heroin and five 5 kg of cannabis, worth Rs 2.52 crore, from their possession.
Delhi News: The Delhi Police’s action against drug suppliers continued in the national capital on Thursday. In the latest action, police arrested three men and claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of drug suppliers.
Speaking about the drug bust in the national capital, a senior police officer said that Devender was arrested on September 30. He was allegedly involved in smuggling. A total of 625 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession.
"On his instance, two more accused, identified as Ajay, was arrested on October 2 and Gopal on October 4. Police recovered 5 kg of cannabis from their possession," the officer said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
