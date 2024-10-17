Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2808226https://zeenews.india.com/india/crackdown-on-drugs-continues-in-delhi-as-cops-seize-heroin-worth-rs-2-5-crore-3-held-2808226.html
NewsIndia
DELHI DRUG BUST

Crackdown On Drugs Continues In Delhi As Cops Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Crore, 3 Held

According to officials, cops recovered 625 grams of heroin and five 5 kg of cannabis, worth Rs 2.52 crore, from their possession.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 09:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Crackdown On Drugs Continues In Delhi As Cops Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Crore, 3 Held Representational Image.

Delhi News: The Delhi Police’s action against drug suppliers continued in the national capital on Thursday. In the latest action, police arrested three men and claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of drug suppliers.

According to officials, cops recovered 625 grams of heroin and five 5 kg of cannabis, worth Rs 2.52 crore, from their possession.

Speaking about the drug bust in the national capital, a senior police officer said that Devender was arrested on September 30. He was allegedly involved in smuggling. A total of 625 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession.

"On his instance, two more accused, identified as Ajay, was arrested on October 2 and Gopal on October 4. Police recovered 5 kg of cannabis from their possession," the officer said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Khalistanis Afraid of Lawrence Bishnoi?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Policemen Avoiding Kumbh Duty?
DNA Video
DNA: Cure for ‘Thook Jihad’ Found?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is Kharge Accused of Grabbing WAQF Land?
DNA Video
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK