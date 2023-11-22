Crackdown On Terror Supporters In J&K: 4 Employees Sacked, 2 Held With Arms

Srinagar: Continuing the action against anti-national elements and terror supporters, the Jammu & Kashmir administration has terminated four employees, including the president of Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK), for their involvement in anti-national and terror-related activities. The sacked employees are Dr. Nissar-ul-Hassan (doctor), Salam Rather (laboratory bearer in Higher Education department), Abdul Majeed Bhat (constable) and Farooq Ahmad Mir (teacher).

They have been dismissed by the UT administration by invoking Article 311 (2) © of the Constitution of India, which empowers it to do so without an inquiry. Officials said that this is part of UT administration’s action against the terrorist ecosystem and its key stakeholders.

In the last three years, the Union Territory administration has invoked Article 311 (2) © of the Constitution of India to sack more than 59 such employees for their involvement in anti-national and terror activities.

Meanwhile, two Kupwara residents were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Bemina area of Srinagar. A top police official said that they were arrested during a routine checking at Bemina Bypass near Lal Petrol Station on Wednesday morning.

He identified them as Mumtaz Ahmad Lone (38) and Jahangir Ahmad Lone (29), both residents of Trehgam, Kupwara.

“Two pistols, six empty magazines and ten grenades were also recovered from their possession. A case FIR no 128/2023 under sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and 13, 18, 23, 39 of the UAPA has been registered,” he said.