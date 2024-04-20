Advertisement
GURUGRAM WALL COLLAPSE

Crematorium Wall Collapses In Gurugram, 4 Dead Including Child

The CCTV footage captured that the four persons were sitting on the other side of the wall when it collapsed. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 11:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The horrifying incident took place on Saturday in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar after the wall of a crematorium collapsed at around 6:30 PM, four people, including a minor girl died, while two others injured are under treatment in a local hospital. 

The deceased were identified as Tanya, 11 years, Devi Dayal alias Pappu, 70 Years, Manoj Gaba, 54 years and Krishan Kumar, 52 years. While the two injured were identified as Khushboo and Deepa Pradhan.

Viewer discretion advised: The following video contains disturbing graphic content.

The local people informed us that the wall of the cremation ground was not permanent and was fixed with mud. The CCTV footage captured the collapse of the wall. The clips show that the four persons were sitting on the other side of the wall when it collapsed

"The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident," Police said, IANS reported.

 

