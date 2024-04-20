Crematorium Wall Collapses In Gurugram, 4 Dead Including Child

New Delhi: The horrifying incident took place on Saturday in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar after the wall of a crematorium collapsed at around 6:30 PM, four people, including a minor girl died, while two others injured are under treatment in a local hospital.

The deceased were identified as Tanya, 11 years, Devi Dayal alias Pappu, 70 Years, Manoj Gaba, 54 years and Krishan Kumar, 52 years. While the two injured were identified as Khushboo and Deepa Pradhan.

Viewer discretion advised: The following video contains disturbing graphic content.

#WATCH | Haryana: Four people, including a child, died when the walls of a crematorium collapsed on them in Arjun Nagar, Gurugram today. Their postmortem is being done. Police investigation is underway and further action will be taken. pic.twitter.com/5ezomHRd3K — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

The local people informed us that the wall of the cremation ground was not permanent and was fixed with mud. The CCTV footage captured the collapse of the wall. The clips show that the four persons were sitting on the other side of the wall when it collapsed

"The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident," Police said, IANS reported.