Creta Class Awarded the Best Educational App for Kids of the Year 2022-2023 at the Indian Education & Edtech Awards

Recently, Creta Class was distinguished by the Indian Education & Edtech Awards as the Best Educational App for Kids of the year 2022-2023. The award was granted to this 5-stage learning programme for its innovation and application-based mathematics teaching. This award recognizes e-learning platforms that are most innovative and student-focused, providing surefire opportunities for growth in the digital education sector.

Kids ages 3 to 8 can benefit from Creta Class, a maths program developed by education experts. Each stage of the systematic program consists of 240 lessons, 1,200 animations, and 12,000 interactive exercises in a progressive learning environment. With bite-sized daily sessions and AI-backed learning paths, Creta Class makes learning maths fun and easy with 15-minute sessions every day, 5 days a week.

Commenting on the win, the Marketing Director of Creta Class said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing quality education to children. We believe that education is the key to unlocking a child's full potential, and we are committed to making learning fun and engaging for children."

With Creta Class, 15-minute lessons are delivered straight to the learner's app every day. These animated videos explain mathematical concepts in a clear and accurate manner through narrated, captivating, and high-quality animations. Children are prompted to answer questions about the content during the videos, and after the videos, they complete a quiz that includes different types of questions and interaction methods.

The professional teaching and research centre of Creta Class has been led by a number of graduates with master and doctoral degrees from prestigious universities across the country. This has contributed to the development of Creta Approach. It provides students with a carefully developed program that ensures a continuous learning process.

A top-notch AI laboratory has developed award-winning artificial intelligence technology to support children's learning paths. Children will find 'fun' in maths within the immersive and interactive AI maths courses full of fun and will naturally acquire the necessary maths knowledge, thereby developing a passion for learning and cultivating their all-around abilities, and thus cultivating a lasting passion for learning.

Maths topics in Creta Class include arithmetic, shapes, measurements, money, and time, among others. As well as teaching the core topics, the activities and lessons support children in developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and logic skills. Depending on which modules you purchase, the app can be customised for children aged 3 to 8. Materials, lessons, and activities can be customised.

The pandemic has made home-schooling quite the challenge for parents, but Creta Class offers them an easier alternative. Their AI classes allow kids to have a regular schedule and can be accessed through devices that fit in the palm of your hand. Plus, it is free to download on both iOS and Android - with additional lessons purchasable while inside the app itself. Parents can view the progress of their children by referring to the report screen, and all costs are kept low through convenient in-app purchases instead of subscriptions.

Creta Class is set to bring another wave of growth to the company and students through its mission to understand and guide young children's cognitive development, cultivate their enthusiasm for learning, and guide them step by step as they explore.

For more information, visit: https://www.cretaclass.com

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)