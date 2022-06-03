The Covid-anxiety is not completely gone yet. In the meantime, there is a growing concern about a rare viral disease. Due to the uncontrolled bleeding from the nose of the infected patient, this disease caused by the virus is called 'nozzled fever' or the fever of blood from the nose. The disease has already killed 19 people in Iraq. Hundreds are infected. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the real name of this virus-caused fever is 'Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever'. In the second week of the infection, the condition of the patient deteriorated and the fear increased a lot. According to experts, the patient mortality rate from this disease is close to 30 percent. So far, there is no vaccine for the disease.

Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever: The Symptoms:

1. Headache

2. High fever

3. Red gorgeous eyes

4. Pain in the back

5. Abdominal pain and vomiting

6. Pain of the ligaments

In addition to these symptoms, when the severity of the disease increases, bleeding starts from various organs inside the body. In this condition, the patient can be seen bleeding from the nose.

Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever: Causes of spread

Experts say that the disease is transmitted mainly from the body of cattle to the body of healthy people. The disease can also be spread through lice found in the body of cattle. Besides, the disease can also spread to the body of healthy people from the blood that is released after the slaughter of animals. However, experts are not sure why the incidence of the disease has increased so much all of a sudden.