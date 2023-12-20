Criminal Code Bills Passed In Lok Sabha; Amit Shah Says Bills In Consonance With Spirit Of Constitution

As the Lok Sabha witnessed discussion in the absence of most of the opposition members, the lower house passed the three crucial bills that would replace the colonial-era criminal laws. A total of 97 opposition members have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for 'unruly behaviour' as they kept demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over the December 13 Parliament security breach.

The criminal bills passed today are the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023. These three bills will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 and Indian Evidence Act, of 1872.

Speaking about the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that these are in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution and have been brought keeping in mind the well-being of the people of the country. Amit Shah said the bills will encourage the use of technology in giving justice to people. He said 'mob-lynching' had been included as an offence in the bills.

The minister said the British-era laws were aimed at protecting foreign rule and the new bills are people-centric. Replying to the debate, Amit Shah said that bills had gone through wide consultations.

Referring to a popular line from a Bollywood movie, he said 'tareekh pe tareekh' has been a bane of the criminal justice system. "Now the accused will get seven days to file a plea for acquittal. The judge has to hold the hearing in those seven days and in a maximum time of 120 days, the case would come to trial. There was no time limit for plea bargaining earlier. Now, if one accepts their crime within 30 days of the crime then the punishment would be less. There was no provision to present documents during trials. We have made it compulsory to produce all documents within 30 days. No delays will be made in that," he said.