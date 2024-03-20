The Pradeep Sharma Story: Mumbai Encounter Specialist Eliminated 112 Alleged Criminals, But Will Now Spend Entire Life In Jail

New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court convicted and sentenced former policeman and controversial encounter specialist, Pradeep Sharma, to life imprisonment. Moreover, the court also upheld the conviction of 13 other accused in the 2006 fake encounter of Ramnarayan Gupta. Allegedly, Gupta is a close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse stated that the "prosecution has proven that Gupta was killed by the police, and the same was made to look like a genuine encounter". In its judgment, the bench emphasized that the "protectors/guardians of law cannot be permitted to act as criminals in uniform and if this is permitted then it would lead to anarchy".

The high court further affirmed the conviction and life sentence imposed on 13 other accused in the case, which included 12 former policemen and a civilian.

The court noted that the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt the abduction, wrongful confinement, and killing of Gupta in a fake encounter with "credible, cogent, and legally admissible evidence".

On November 11, 2006, a police team picked up Gupta alias Lakkhan Bhaiya, from Vashi on the suspicion that he was a member of the Rajan gang. Gupta was picked up along with his friend Anil Bheda. Sharma killed Gupta in a 'fake' encounter near Nana Nani Park in suburban Versova the same evening.