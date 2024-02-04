Crisis In INDI Alliance? After Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav Expresses Discontent With Congress- Watch

New Delhi: The challenges for the INDI alliance continue to mount, and internal conflicts among its constituent parties are becoming increasingly apparent. In a recent development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Congress, expressing doubts about the party securing even 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Adding to the alliance's internal tensions, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav now appears displeased with the Congress.

In a media interaction, when asked about the possibility of joining Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Akhilesh Yadav stated that he cannot join if not invited. "Some significant events are organized, but we are not invited," remarked Akhilesh Yadav, highlighting his disappointment with the Congress party. This statement not only reflects Yadav's dissatisfaction but also suggests underlying tensions within the INDI alliance.

#WATCH | On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "Many big events are organised, but we are not invited." pic.twitter.com/6avLMXouZk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 4, 2024

Yadav's statement coincides with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc grappling with a delicate balance among its alliance parties. Mamata Banerjee in Bengal and Bhagwant Mann have already announced their decision to go solo in the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in their respective states. Additionally, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, a crucial architect of the bloc, has parted ways and aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party. It appears that the alliance parties are gradually drifting apart as the Lok Sabha Elections draw near.