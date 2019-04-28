Crocodile kills man bathing in Junagadh dam

In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old man was attacked by a crocodile in Ambajal Dam in Gujarat's Junagadh. The victim passed away en route hospital.

The incident took place when Bhanubhai Chudasama had entered the dam to take a bath. A crocodile was in close proximity but Chudasama had not noticed it. The reptile, however, closed in and attacked him soon after.

It is reported that Chudasama cried out for help and was pulled to safety but had been seriously injured in the attack. He was immediately put on a make-shift bed and was put in a vehicle but he bled to his death before he could reach a nearby hospital.

It is not clear how the crocodile entered the dam even as local police and wildlife officials have begun an investigation into the incident.

(Reporting by Hanif Kakhor)