'Crown' Gifted By PM Modi To Bangladesh Kali Temple Stolen; India Expresses Concern
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is in touch with Bangladesh authorities on the issue.
Trending Photos
NEW DELHI: India has urged Bangladesh to investigate the reported theft of a religious article that was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple during his visit to that country in 2021. In a post on 'X', the Indian High Commission in Dhaka expressed deep concern over the theft and called upon the authorities to recover the article and take action against the perpetrators of the crime.
"We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh," it said. "We express deep concern and urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators," it added.
Separately Indian government sources said New Delhi is deeply disturbed by the reported incident of theft. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is in touch with Bangladesh authorities on the issue, they said.
The Bangladesh law enforcement authorities have been urged to investigate the incident, recover the stolen article and bring the guilty to book, the sources said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv