MANIPUR TERROR ATTACK

CRPF Jawan Killed, Three Injured In Shoorting In Manipur's Jiribam District

A CRPF jawan was fatally shot by suspected militants in Manipur's Jiribam district on Sunday morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A CRPF jawan was fatally shot by suspected militants in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday morning, according to police reports. The incident occurred in Mongbung village, said local police. The police sources also said that a police also suffered injuries and is admitted to a hospital. 

The 43-year-old deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, who is a resident of Bihar. He succumbed to head injuries and was declared bought dead in the hospital. 

“The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger,” a police officer said adding that gunshots were reportedly heard in the village on Saturday night too. 

Following Sunday’s attack, additional security forces have been deployed to Mongbung from nearby hill areas, according to another official. He also mentioned that a security personnel vehicle was damaged in the gunfire. 

On July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Manipur issue in parliament, stating that violence in the state is steadily declining and schools have reopened in most areas. He added that his government is working towards restoring complete peace. 

On June 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will engage in talks with both the Meitei and Kuki communities to bridge the ethnic divide. 

