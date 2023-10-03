CRPF Kickstarts All Women Bike Rally From Lal Chowk In Jammu And Kashmir

To empower the women of India, the Central Reserve Police Force today kickstarted an all-female bikers' expedition rally for the first time from the Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir. The rally was flagged from Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha. The all-female cross-country bike rally will cover around 10,000 kms through fifteen states and union territories.

A total of 150 women CRPF officers, divided into three teams have started the journey. Around 50 bikers left from Srinagar while 50 each have started the cross country from Meghalaya and Kerala. The motive is to send a message to women of the country that they can do it as well.

Pinky Saini, women CRPF official said, “I can't express how excited I am to be a part of this rally. We will be covering the whole of India while culminating this journey at Gujarat. We are all very excited, some of us have been recently trained and will be a part of this. We learned and went through tough training before being a part of this rally. When we move around on the bikes, people take out their phones and take our videos. They get inspired from watching us on the bikes.”

The Bikers were showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao". The rally has been organized with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and has been named ''Yashaswini", by the CRPF. With the main motive to celebrate women's power in the country.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector said, "Today, Women Expedition 2023 has kickstarted from Srinagar. Its main purpose is women empowerment and its only message is that of ''Beti Bachao Beti Padhao''. The coming of this expedition just after the passing of the women's reservation bill shows it's time for women. Lal Chowk is a historical place, and it has a great historic value and that's why we started it from here. The purpose is to inspire the women and the expedition has also started from Shillong and Kanyakumari. I wish we could start something like this for the women of Kashmir as well."

The rally will culminate in Gujarat on 31st October, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.