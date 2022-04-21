CRPF Recruitment 2022: The Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications to fill the posts of 11 Deputy Commandant Engineers through a walk-in interview at various locations.
Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview process beginning on May 19. The appointment to these posts will be purely on a contractual basis for a period of one year.
The official notification from the CRPF Recruitment 2022 drive is available on the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.
CRPF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Interview in JharodaKalan, New Delhi
May 19 to May 20
Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.
Interview in Guwahati Assam
May 25 to May 26
Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.
Interview in Hyderabad, Telangana
June 1 to June 2, 2022.
Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.
CRPF Recruitment 2022: Salary
As per the official notification, the Consolidated remuneration of contractual Dy. Commandant (Engineer) will be Rs. 75,000/-, which will remain fixed for the entire period of contractual appointment.
CRPF Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The maximum age limit on the last day of application is 45 years.
CRPF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility
The candidate must have an M Tech / ME degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university or institution.
He/She should also have a minimum of five years of experience in planning, construction, and maintenance of buildings, preparation of BoQs, contract documents/ NITS, etc