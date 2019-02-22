हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Opposition parties meeting

Crucial opposition meet on February 27 to decide strategy against BJP for Lok Sabha polls

The Left parties, which have decided not to go in for any pre-poll alliances, are not likely to be part of the meeting, sources said.

Crucial opposition meet on February 27 to decide strategy against BJP for Lok Sabha polls
File photo

New Delhi: A crucial meeting of opposition parties over the Common Minimum Programme - a collective strategy to fight the BJP across the country in the upcoming 2019 polls - will be held on February 27 here, sources said Friday.

The decision to formulate a common strategy was devised in the February 13 meeting of leaders of six major opposition parties, including the Congress, after which it was announced that there will be a pre-poll alliance and a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the Lok Sabha polls.

The meet was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and others.

The Left parties, which have decided not to go in for any pre-poll alliances, are not likely to be part of the meeting, sources said.

Tags:
Opposition parties meetingCommon Minimum ProgrammeLok Sabha election 2019pre-poll allianceCongressTMCAam Aadmi PartyNCPTDP
Next
Story

PM Modi awarded Seoul Peace Prize, dedicates it to the nation

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Lok Sabha polls 2019: SP to contest 37 seats, BSP 38 in UP