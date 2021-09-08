हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP MP Arjun Singh

Crude bombs hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house, Bengal Governor raises security issue in the state

No member of BJP MP Arjun Singh’s family was hurt in the incident, which took place in presence of central security right outside the gate. 

Crude bombs hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh's house, Bengal Governor raises security issue in the state
Zee News Image

Kolkata: Some miscreants hurled crude bombs at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence, situated at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Wednesday. 

According to locals, some miscreants hurled close to three crude bombs at the main entrance in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. 

While no member of Arjun Singh’s family was hurt, the incident took place in presence of central security right outside the gate. Singh has been provided security cover by the Central government. 

Immediately after the incident, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter and wrote, “Wanton violence in West Bengal shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament Arjun Singh is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action by West Bengal Police. As regards his security the issue has earlier been flagged.” 

Meanwhile, a huge contingent of the police force from Barrackpore Commissionerate has been rushed to his residence and an investigation has been initiated to identify the culprits.

Tags:
BJP MP Arjun SinghWest Bengal ViolenceGovernor Jadgeep DhankarCM Mamata Banerjee
