'Cruellest Weapon Used By Humans To Fight One Another Is Caste': Kamal Haasan

Actor and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan stated that caste is his greatest political foe and emphasised the similarity between the words "Maiam" and "Neelam" to him. The statement was delivered by the leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam upon the opening of the bookstore "Neelam Books," which was founded by the director PA Ranjit. In Chennai, the state capital, a book store opened in Egmore.

"Caste is a significant political rival of mine. Not only have I said this before, but I did so when I was just 21 years old. But now that I'm older, I can articulate the same ideas in polite language " On that occasion, he stated, "Remember that God created humanity as the best creation, second only to the Chakra (Wheel). We should find it abhorrent when God's creation turns on itself", the superstar added.

He claimed that the "cruellest weapon" used by humans to fight one another is caste. Haasan cited Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, a revered Dalit leader and the creator of the Constitution, saying, "Ambedkar sought to keep caste out of politics three generations ago, but that hasn't happened to this day."

Kamal Hassan is an Indian film actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who has also been involved in politics. He founded the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (People's Justice Centre) in 2018 and contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India. He has also been vocal about various social and political issues in the country.