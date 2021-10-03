हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cordelia Cruises

Cruise company clarifies on Mumbai drug bust by NCB

Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Cordelia Cruises, said, “Cordelia apologised to the guests for the delay, which resulted in the delay of their enjoyment of facilities of all kinds, including stage shows and different kinds of activities”

Cruise company clarifies on Mumbai drug bust by NCB
File photo

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team of Mumbai raided Cordelia cruise at Mumbai port and reportedly seized drugs on board. The matter is being further probed.

After several media reports, addressing the issue, Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Cordelia Cruises, said that the Narcotics Department found drugs in some passengers' luggage. "These passengers were off-loaded by Cordelia immediately. The sailing of the cruise got delayed because of this," Bailom said.

He added, "Cordelia apologised to the guest families for the delay, which resulted in the delay of their enjoyment of facilities of all kinds, including stage shows and various kinds of foods, garba dancing in this festive season and other events planned on the ship."

When NCB officials conducted the raid, the cruise management and staff supported the officials in all possible manners. No staff or crew members were found involved and the ship will be allowed to sail, post adequate confirmation.

 

