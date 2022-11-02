CSAB 2022 seat allotment result for NEUT RELEASED at csab.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

CSAB 2022: Central Seat Allocation Board has announced the CSAB NEUT 2022 round 1 seat allotment result at csab.nic.in. Applicants can check their CSAB NEUT 2022 seat allotment for round 1 through JEE Main application number and password. Aspirants can pay the CSAB NEUT 2022 seat acceptance fee on or before November 5. Aspirants can check and download the CSAB NEUT 2022 seat allotment letter by using their JEE Main application number, password and given security pin.

The CSAB has allotted seats under NEUT counselling on the basis of JEE Main merit, preferences, and seat availability. Candidates shortlisted in the NEUT 2022 allotment result can confirm their acceptance by paying the fee online. Aspirants have to pay an amount of Rs 3,000 as seat allotment/acceptance fee (SAF).

CSAB NEUT 2022: Steps to check result

Visit the official CSAB NEUT website at csab.nic.in.

Check the CSAB NEUT round 1 seat allotment by clicking on the precise link.

In the required field, enter the login credentials - JEE Main application number and password.

Examine all of the information provided in the CSAB NEUT 2022 seat allocation letter.

Save the seat allotment letter for future use.

CSAB conducts the CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories' counselling process for JEE Main aspirants seeking admission in the Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Online payment of seat allotment/acceptance fee (SAF) of an amount of Rs 3,000 in favour of CSAB-2022 using Net Banking / Debit card / Credit card or State Bank of India e-challan has to be done.