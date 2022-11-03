topStoriesenglish
CSAB Counselling 2022: Special Round 2 Allotment list to be RELEASED TODAY at csab.nic.in- Here’s how to check

CSAB Counselling 2022: The allotment list will be released for the CSAB 2022 Counselling Special Round 2 for admissions into the NIT+ System, scroll down for more details.

CSAB Counselling 2022: Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB will be releasing the CSAB 2022 Counselling Allotment list for Special Round 2 today, November 3, 2022. According to the official schedule provided by CSAB, the allotment list for the counselling procedure will be made available for viewing by all students in the evening on the official website, csab.nic.in. The official website will publish the CSAB 2022 Counseling Allotment List for students this evening, November 3, 2022, at 5 PM. For admittance into the NIT+ System under the CSAB 2022 Counselling Special Round 2, the allotment list will be made public. The allocation list will be posted online at csab.nic.in as soon as it is made public. Candidates would have to submit their JEE Main 2022 Roll number, birth date, and any other requested information.

CSAB Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit at csab.nic.in, the official website for CSAB 2022 counselling

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CSAB Special round 2 seat allotment result' link

Step 3: Log in with JEE main application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Verify the details mentioned in CSAB 2022 seat allotment result PDF and download it

Step 5: Take a print of the allotment letter for the further counselling process.

JEE Main Rank holders' counselling for admittance into the NIT+ System is handled by CSAB through a unique round. The Round 1 allocation list has already been made public. Today will see the publishing of the round 2 lists based on the remaining seats.

