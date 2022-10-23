NewsIndia
CSIR UGC NET 2022: Result expected to be OUT on 28 October at csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check latest update here

The CSIR UGC NET answer key 2022 was published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 1, result will be out soon scroll down to check the latest update.

  • CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exams were held from September 16 to September 18, 2022
  • CSIR UGC NET June 2022 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode
  • The exam was conducted in 338 examination centres located in 166 cities throughout the country

NTA CSIR NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam scores likely this week on its official website nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exams were held from September 16 to September 18, 2022 for Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences subjects. The admit card for CSIR NET 2022 was released on September 13, 2022. According to the reports CSIR NET Result will be out on 28 October although NTA has not announced any official date till now.

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 2,21,746 candidates from September 16 to 18, 2022 in 338 examination centres located in 166 cities throughout the country.

CSIR NET 2022: Steps to check result 

Visit the official website - https://csirnet.nta.nic.in 

Click on the scorecard link mentioned below

Enter the application number and date of birth

Download the scorecard

CSIR NET Result 2022: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Roll Number

Rank

Total number of qualified candidates

The CSIR UGC NET answer key 2022 was published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 1 on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Recorded responses and question papers for the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam have also been made available along with the provisional answer key. 

