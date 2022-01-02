हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CSIR

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 registration ends today on csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct link to apply, other details here

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of NTA CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 registration ends today on csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct link to apply, other details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency, NTA is going to close the registration process for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 today (January 2, 2022). Candidates who wish to apply for the examination and still have not done it can apply online through the official site of NTA CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in. 

Interested candidates need to note that the last date of fee payment is till January 3, 2022. 

The BTA has also posrtponed the examination dates, now the CSIR UGC NET exam will be conducted on January 29, February 15 to 18, 2022. 

Notably, the dates were revised after the Agency received representations from candidates asking for rescheduling the dates due to clash with some major examinations being held on February 5 and 6, 2022. 

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021: Direct link to apply here

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021: How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official site of CSIR NET- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: ON teh homepage, click on CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 registration link 

Step 3: Enter the login details and register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the required information in the application form 

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Click on submit and download the application for future reference

