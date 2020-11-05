CTET 2020 exam date announced, check all important details here

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced that Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam will be held on January 31, 2021, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier, the CTET exam was to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in July but it got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

It is to be noted that CTET is held twice every year, first in July and second in December. CTET is a recruitment test conducted by CBSE.

The exam will be held at 135 cities across the country while maintaining strict COVID-19 guidelines.

"Every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by them," CBSE has said.

The new exam cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

CTET 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have qualified their Class 12 or equivalent with minimum 50% and has completed or is in the final year of:

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, in accordance with the NCTE, Regulations, 2002.

4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)*.

Candidates who have completed B.Ed are also eligible to apply for the Elementary teacher or Classes 1 to 5 if they have completed a 6 month course in elementary education.

Earlier, it was announced by the CBSE that CTET 2020 exam would be released when the situation gets conducive to conduct the exams. This year more than 10 lakh students will appear for the CTET examination.

The exam duration is 150 minutes and the question paper is available in English and in Hindi.