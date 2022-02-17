हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CTET

CTET 2021 Result: CBSE to release results soon on ctet.nic.in, details here

The 15th edition of CTET was conducted in a CBT mode from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

CTET December 2021 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results soon. Once released, the candidates, who appeared in the examination will be able to check their scores on ctet.nic.in. 

As per the CTET December 2021 schedule, the tentative date for the declaration of the result was February 15. However, the results are yet to be uploaded on the official website.

The 15th edition of CTET was conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from December 16 last year to January 21, 2022. The test was held in 20 languages across various cities in India. There were two papers - Paper I was for a person who intended to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II was for people intending to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET December 2021: How to check results?

  • Visit the official website of CTET- https://ctet.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "CTET December 2021 Result" link
  • You will be redirected to a new page, enter your "Roll Number" in the tab
  • Your CTET December 2021 Result will be displayed on your screen
  • Download it for future reference 

CTET December 2021 results: Link to download admit cards

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, https://ctet.nic.in, for the latest updates and other information.

